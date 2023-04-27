CROWN POINT, IN - Richard N. Johnson, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023. He was born January 10, 1927, in Chicago, to the late Nels and the late Anna Johnson. He resided for many years on the southside of Chicago before moving to Elmhurst, IL and then to Demotte, IN. After Demotte, Richard moved to Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, IN.