Oct. 18, 1947 - April 20, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Robert "Bobby" L. Palma, age 75, of Hammond, IN, passed away on April 20, 2023. He was born on October 18, 1947, to Leo and Laura (nee Reda) Palma in Chicago, IL.

Bobby was retired from International Harvester and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He graduated from Hammond Tech high school and received his bachelor's degree in business from St. Joseph's College in Whiting, IN.

Bobby is survived by his siblings: Leo (Sue) Palma, Dominic Palma, Jackie (Bob) Jakubowicz, Richard (Laura) Palma; brother-in-law, Gerry Szany; nephews: Brian (Kelly) Palma, Bradley (Katie) Palma, Scott (Angela) Palma, Billy Szany, and Joseph Palma; nieces: Jennipher Palma-Krezman, Christina Palma, and Angela Jakubowicz; a special great-niece, Abby Szany; and many cousins, friends, and great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Laura Palma; sister, Kathy Szany; sister-in-law, Cindy Palma; and nephew, Dominick Bellamy-Palma.

There will be a visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at BURNS & KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Palma family.