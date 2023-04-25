WHITING, IN—Victoria A. Derybowski, (nee Wierzbicki) 99, of Whiting, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart. She was the beloved wife for 69 years to Joseph Derybowski, who passed away June 6, 2015; loving mother of Ronald (Laurel) Derybowski, Nancy Smith and Sandy (Michael) Bodnar; cherished grandmother of fourteen; adoring great-grandma of thirteen; dearest sister of Ann (late Emil) Nastav and the late Veronica Swafford, Ted (Lillian) Wierzbicki, John Wierzbicki and Helen Grauvogl; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. Adalbert Church, 121st St. and Indianapolis Blvd., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, private; there is no public visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com .

Victoria Derybowski was born on December 15, 1923 to John and Regina (Kowalczyk) Wierzbicki and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, the former St. Adalbert Rosary Society and the American Legion John J. Pershing Post 428 Women’s Auxiliary. She had attended Hammond Technical High School and was a former employee of US Gypsum, Hoosier Drug and was a retiree of the Whiting White Castle, with over ten years of service. She loved to sew, crochet and was a master quilter. Devoted to her family, Victoria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Adalbert Church, c/o 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. 219-659-4400