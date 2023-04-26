June 10, 1940 - April 16, 2023

LANSING, IL - Viergie Sharon Lyder Proctor, 82 formerly of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. Born June 10, 1940 in Hammond, Indiana she attended St. John's Lutheran School and was a graduate of Thornton Fractional South (TFS) High School. She attended Thornton Community College where she received her teacher's aide certificate and was instrumental in working with children throughout district 158; the same school district Viergie's three daughters would eventually attend. She was also an aide at ECHO a school for children with downs syndrome. Viergie was actively involved as a Girl Scout leader, member of the PTA and was one of the first Stephan Ministers while a member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Munster, Indiana. While attending TFS, a then 15 year old Viergie Lyder met a young drummer, Robert Proctor, in a band at school. She was instantly smitten and Bob and Vierg, as they were known, would go on to marry in the Spring of 1958. Due to Bob's enlistment in the army they would start their married life living in Hokkaido, Japan. After several years of living abroad, they returned to the Lansing area in 1967 to raise their three daughters, until their final move to Overland Park, Kansas in 1988.

Viergie assumed the role of president for Administrative Consulting Services, Inc. a union insurance consultancy firm started by her husband in 1985. She was a former member of the Mo-Kan chapter of the American Business Women's Association. Prior to joining ACSI, Viergie worked as a licensed real estate agent for one of Kansas City's largest real estate companies, JD Reece now Reece and Nichols. Bob and Viergie remained devoted to each other in marriage every day until their 63rd wedding anniversary which was celebrated on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bob, unfortunately passed in the early morning hours at home on April 5 due to complications with pulmonary fibrosis. Bob refused to leave "his girl" on the day of the anniversary.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Viergie will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Viergie will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Lutheran Cemetery, Lansing, Illinois.

Viergie was a devoted mother to her three daughters and to creating a warm and loving home. She was excellent at sewing and created nearly all of her daughter's prom dresses, costumes for school plays, dresses for church and clothes for school. She also carried on the tradition of canning food, as was done by her mother, Lillian Louise Lyder and her grandmother Tora Hollis. As children, her daughters would help her pick tomatoes, carrots, blueberries, pickles and other delicious fruits and vegetables that would be canned, preserved, pickled, or made into tasty jellies. One year, Viergie made and froze 12 apple pies so the family could have one for each month of the year or for a special occasion. The family wished she would have done this every year. Of greatest note, Viergie was devoted in her faith to our Holy Father and Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Viergie represented her faith in all aspects of her life and along with her husband, kept Christ the center of their household, their marriage, the raising of their children, her career and her life as a whole. Viergie passed peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family.

She is survived by her daughters Laura Louise Rehder (Brad), Linda Nadine Proctor and Roberta (Bobbie) Kay Proctor, as well as her two granddaughters Kaylin Marie Rehder and Kristina Louise Rehder. Viergie's family awaits the day they are each reunited with her in Heaven.