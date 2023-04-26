VALPARAISO — Porter County employees are being encouraged to live healthier lifestyles.

A new health and wellness initiative unveiled this week is aimed at social, physical and emotional wellness. A committee with mostly county employees is focused on this issue.

“We have people from so many different agencies who have so many different ideas,” County Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said.

Porter County Museum Executive Director Kevin Pazour led 32 participants and two dogs on a history walk last Saturday, teaching them about various fires downtown, Regnitz noted.

Health Department administrator Sheila Paul noted the county offers help to quit smoking as well as blood pressure checksand employee walking clubs in downtown Valparaiso, Portage and at the Expo Center.

Holly Howe, a citizen representative on the 16-member wellness committee, spoke of the new logo and its motto, “Choose Health … for Life.”

“We’re also promoting things we’re already doing,” Howe said. "There are things happening all over the county that people might not be aware of.”

She wants to make sure people connect with nature.

Parks Director Jake McEvoy said parks are perfect places to work on physical wellness.

“We have trails, we have fields, we have expertise,” he said.

McEvoy suggested league activities like volleyball and bean bag games in the courtyard at the Porter County Administration Building for employees to play before and after work.

“This also brings important social wellness,” he said.

Purdue Extension Director Director Annetta Jones shared brownies with a “secret ingredient.” No, not that secret ingredient, but black beans used to replace a few other ingredients.

“Food is our business,” she explained, with education on a Mediterranean diet, gardening and healthy eating.

Franciscan Alliance’s Tom Ross said a number of employees are already involved in a yoga program. If the county wants to offer incentives to participate in the wellness program, it would be easy to assign points and track them on the wellness web portal, he said.

“We’re going to be able to create leaderboards and have competition,” Regnitz said.

“I have never worked in a system this collaborative,” Community Hospital’s Lisa Kiger said.

Improving health is 75% what you eat and 25% movement, she said.

Kiger hopes the program will expand to ultimately include Porter County residents.

“We really want to get creative as far as the ideas we have,” she said.

In other business, the commissioners approved a proclamation honoring first responders for their work during the severe weather on March 31.

Regnitz’s home was struck by lightning that night and rendered inhabitable for at least a year while repairs are made. The commissioners signed off on Regnitz living just outside her district until she can move back home.

Firefighters from four departments were at her home for about five hours, she said.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate all of you,” Regnitz said.

That night, there were two other structure fires, 31 roadway obstruction calls, 34 calls of downed trees and 15 accidents of varying severity between 8 p.m. and midnight. The county’s dispatchers answered 300 emergency calls in those four hours, averaging 1.25 calls per minute.

Regnitz also reported on a tentative plan for spending money from the opioid lawsuit settlement. The county will receive $160,000 a year until the final payment is received. The county has already committed $100,000 a year for the sheriff’s department social worker, leaving $60,000 available for grant money, she said.

No details for the grants have been made yet.