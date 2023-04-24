VALPARAISO — The Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette will celebrate its 25th flight honoring Hoosier veterans on Wednesday.

Donald Lipke, 91, and William Parker, 94, will be among 85 veterans to participate in the flight. Both served in the U.S. military before and during the Korean War.

"I'm looking forward to the flight because I have put it off in the past," Parker said. "I kept telling telling the organization to take other veterans first."

The Honor Flight celebrates America’s veterans by inviting them to share a day of honor at the nation’s memorials in Washington. More than 250,000 veterans have completed this journey since the organization was founded in 2005.

“It’s a pretty special day,” said Kevin Bol, a board member of Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette. “The veterans will remember this for a long time.”

Four of the 134 Honor Flight hubs across the nation are in Indiana: Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Evansville and Indianapolis.

The Lafayette hub was established in 2012 by several local Gold Star Families. Gold Star Families can display a Gold Star Service Flag for service members who were killed or died while serving in the armed forces, according to Hope for the Warriors.

Hoosier heroes will gather at 5 a.m. Wednesday at Purdue University Airport to take photos and enjoy breakfast. Veterans will the begin boarding the aircraft with a guardian — family members, friends or acquaintances — to look over them for the day.

Around 8 a.m., the plane will take off for Washington. Upon arrival, veterans will tour the World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial and finally Arlington National Cemetery.

After touring the memorials, veterans, guardians and Honor Flight staff will take a flight back to West Lafayette. Upon arrival, people will gather to celebrate the veterans' homecoming. More than 400 supporters have gathered in the past, Bol said.

People are encouraged to bring U.S. flags, signs and banners to the Purdue Airport, 1501 Aviation Drive in West Lafayette, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information visit honorflightlafayette.com.

"This will be special because my son is my guardian for the flight," Parker said. "He's involved with the organization and has been after me to go since the trip started. I think I should get it done."

Parker served in the U.S. Army beginning Nov. 1, 1947. He originally enlisted for four years, but his contract was extended by a year once the Korean War began.

Although he was born in Pennsylvania, Parker moved to Valparaiso with his family after his contract was up. He and Lipke live at Avalon Springs Health Campus in Valparaiso.

Avalon Springs provides assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. This is the first time Avalon Springs and Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette are collaborating to send a handful of veteran residents on the flight, Bol said.

"I've had friends who've participated in the flight and begged me to go on it," said Lipke, formerly from Hammond. "I've heard it's one of the best things that's ever happened to a military man."

Lipke served in the military from 1953 to 1954, referring to Korea as the hot iron during this time. He enlisted because he had grown up on a farm and wanted to experience more. On the flight, Lipke will be escorted by an employee from Avalon Springs.

"I don't know how all of this happened, but it's a beautiful thing," he said.