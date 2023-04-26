VALPARAISO — Work on what will become Valparaiso’s largest park could begin as soon as the end of June.

Announced last February as part of the larger “Valpo for all Generations” parks department initiative, the Valpo Sports and Recreation Campus is planned for 248 acres of farmland on the city’s east side. The park will include several multipurpose turf fields, an open-air plaza, a concession building, 10 pickleball courts, a championship field with bleachers, a playground and about 25-30 acres of native plants and nature trails.

Stretching from Vale Park Road on the south all the way to 500 North, the park land was purchased using just under $4.7 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The budget for the first phase of the park is $30 million.

About 100 acres in the eastern and southern portion of the property will continue to be farmed until the city is able to finance phase two of the project.

During a Tuesday evening park board meeting, assistant director of the Valparaiso Parks Department, Kevin Nuppnau, said construction documents for the park should be finalized by May 25. The current plan is to begin accepting construction bids for the project June 1 with a bid opening set for June 26 and a groundbreaking occurring shortly after.

With field striping that can accommodate a variety of different sports, the sports and recreation campus will be used for cross country, soccer, baseball, football, ultimate frisbee, softball, nature walks and even outdoor concerts.

Parks for all ages

The city is also moving forward with the other elements of the Valpo for all Generations initiative. Conceptualized after the Parks Department completed their master plan in 2020, Valpo for all Generations hopes to create recreation options for residents of all ages.

The initiative consists of four pillars: upgrade and maintain the city’s existing ‘Legacy Parks’; creating the ‘Flounder and Friends Skatepark’ at Fairgrounds Park; building the Adult Center for Enrichment, or ACE; and, of course, the Sports and Recreation Campus.

Last week the city broke ground of the 16,000-square-foot skatepark, multiple Legacy Parks have already received improvements and, during their Tuesday night meeting, the Valparaiso Park Board approved a property agreement for the ACE project.

Initially, the city planned on locating the ACE building at the former Whispering Pines Nursing Home. Executive Director of the Valparaiso Parks Department John Seibert said the property would have been leased. However, Urschel Development Corporation approached the city about donating land north of the Valparaiso YMCA.

Located at the intersection of Bullseye Lake Road and Cumberland Drive, the property is about 4.78 acres. Seibert said the location is ideal because of the proximity to both the YMCA and the Pines Village Retirement Community. Seibert said the area could become a “wellness campus.”

The Valparaiso Park Board unanimously approved a property agreement accepting the land as charitable gift from the employees of Urschel Laboratories. Seibert said work on the ACE project will likely begin sometime in 2024.