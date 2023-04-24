VALPARAISO — The city’s latest mural is on display at Central Park Plaza as the Valparaiso Creative Council continues to bring public art to the city.

Executive Director Jessica Corral unveiled the digital print of the “We Art Valpo” mural Saturday on the side of Ben’s Pretzels.

Don’t wait too long to see it, though.

“This is a pop-up mural that we’re rotating out every year,” she said.

Last year, a mural that included more than 4,000 students’ paintbrush strokes was hung in the council chambers at City Hall. Another mural is planned for next year, to debut on a date to be determined.

“It just really starts to add to the presence of the arts district,” Corral said.

A decade ago, Corral created the Spring into the Arts program for Valparaiso Community Schools students. She also serves as an art teacher. This year’s mural was unveiled in conjunction with that program.

The council also partnered with the city to create the Birds of Paradise scavenger hunt, encouraging people to find the bird sculptures downtown. (Hint: One of them is near the new mural on Lafayette Street.)

The Valparaiso Art Walk on Cumberland Crossing north of Vale Park Road and artistic wraps on utility boxes in the city are also council projects.

Next year, a sculpture will debut at the center of the new Flounder and Friends Skatepark at Fairgrounds Park.

A concert for Memorial House’s 130th anniversary is also planned for this year.

Megan Marolf, vice president of the council’s board of directors, plays the oboe but appreciates visual art as well as performing arts. “This is just another step in making the arts a visible presence in Valpo," she said, standing in front of the new mural.

“I love how it incorporates community pride. It’s colorful and upbeat and beautiful. It’s a really fun addition.”

The council hasn’t decided what to do with the mural once a new one is ready to be put in its place next year.