WINFIELD — Residents of one of Indiana's fastest-growing communities are asking town officials to slow the pace of construction.

That was the strong message from respondents to an online survey and 20 people who attended a workshop Wednesday at which a new comprehensive master plan for Winfield was discussed.

Georgia Falkenberg lives on 20 acres in Winfield. She likes what she called the community's "country charm" and doesn't want to see it congested with more residential development.

“People moved here because they want open space. I’m happy people don’t feel the need for more homes to be built,” she said.

The workshop, the last in a series, was headed by Alaina Shonkwiler, director of community and economic development for Veridus; and Jack Woods, project analyst for Veridus.

Town officials hired the Indianapolis-based company this year to draft a new comprehensive master plan for the community for $50,000.

Woods shared results of the online survey, which he termed a “good turnout” at 580 respondents.

The survey indicated that residents would like to see more retail businesses — especially restaurants — walking paths and recreational offerings.

“A survey is a good way to maximize input,” Woods said.

Shonkwiler said it was made clear in the 20-question survey that respondents believe the current new-housing stock is sufficient.

“The survey says no more residential development. The community’s voice is loud and clear on that,” Shonkwiler said.

After relaying highlights of the survey, Shonkwiler and Woods invited residents to provide questions or comments about information posted on color-coded maps.

Those maps outined possible land use within Winfield and in outlying areas that are not part of the town.

Residents wrote comments on sticky notes and attached them to the maps.

Cindy Baumeister, who has lived in the Trees subdivision for 17 years, said she would like to see more accessibility for residents, especially those who live off 109th Avenue.

Her note on the map read: “How do we make subdivisions on 109th accessible without driving?”

Nicole Kadelak said she and her family moved to the Stonegate subdivision 14 years ago because of the good schools and the town’s open spaces.

She would like more sidewalks connected to businesses and more walking paths and trails.

“We’re outdoorsy people,” she said.

Shonkwiler and Woods said they will take the information provided from the workshop and the survey and continue to refine it.

The master plan will be presented in final form May 23 to the Town Council, Shonkwiler said.

“It has to be the community’s vision and not a single vision,” she said.

Preliminary census data gathered by Veridus indicates that Winfield has grown rapidly in the past 20 years, more than tripling the number of residents.

“Winfield is one of the fastest-growing communities, ranking ninth in population growth in the state,” Woods said.

Winfield, incorporated as a town in 1993, had a population of 7,000 in the 2020 U.S. census.