HOBART — A stop work order has been lifted at the Cressmoor Estates community after soil remediation efforts were completed there.

Some construction activities had been halted after arsenic, lead and mercury were detected in soil at lot 103, lot 86 and a drainage pond in Cressmoor, which is south of 37th Avenue and east of Wisconsin Street.

Earlier this month, developer Randy Hall said the remediation of lot 103 was finished. Addressing that lot was particularly important so a family could move forward with closing on the purchase of a home built there.

During Wednesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, Hobart Stormwater District coordinator Tim Kingsland announced that lot 86 and the drainage pond have been mitigated and backfilled.

Mayor Brian Snedecor described that as “fantastic news” before the board decided to remove the soil remediation matter from the board's agenda.

Kingsland said the only matter the city is awaiting is the closure soil sampling from the banks of the pond.

“Technically, it’s done,” Kingsland said.

City staff have been authorized to handle the remaining step to officially close out the soil remediation issue.