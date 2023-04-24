A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition Sunday after crashing an off-road vehicle, which she was driving while using her cell phone, the Indiana Department of Natural Resource reported.

The crash occurred in rural Wells County, which is near Fort Wayne, officials said.

Officers said they were called out shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of an injured girl and learned "while using a cellphone when she lost control of the ORV, causing it to roll multiple times and ejecting her from it. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear or using safety restraints."

"Indiana conservation officers remind the public that a cellphone should never be used while operating an ORV, and a valid driver’s license is required to operate an ORV on public roadways in counties where such use is permitted," the DNR said. "ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and use all ORV safety restraints."

For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, visit offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.

