A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition Sunday after crashing an off-road vehicle, which she was driving while using her cell phone, the Indiana Department of Natural Resource reported.
St. John Police CIT Officer Dustin Wartman is trained in mental health intervention.
The crash occurred in rural Wells County, which is near Fort Wayne, officials said.
Officers said they were called out shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of an injured girl and learned "while using a cellphone when she lost control of the ORV, causing it to roll multiple times and ejecting her from it. The juvenile was not wearing a helmet or other protective riding gear or using safety restraints."
"Indiana conservation officers remind the public that a cellphone should never be used while operating an ORV, and a valid driver’s license is required to operate an ORV on public roadways in counties where such use is permitted," the DNR said. "ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and use all ORV safety restraints."
For information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures, visit
offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.
GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week
Community groups team up for Whiting cleanup
Business owner Carolyn Sarvanidis volunteers to pick up trash along Indianapolis Boulevard at the Earth Day community cleanup Saturday in Whiting.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Community groups team up for Whiting cleanup
Christina Rodriguez and Dave Matura pick up litter along 119th Street during the Earth Day community cleanup Saturday in Whiting.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Community groups team up for Whiting cleanup
Trenity Davis of Hammond and her niece Amina Goffin, 5, plant plugs at the Earth Day community cleanup Saturday in Whiting. The plugs are native plants.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Community groups team up for Whiting cleanup
Drew Hart (left) with the U.S. Forestry Service and Sam Vergara with the Student Conservation Association prepare the ground to plant a Canaan fir tree Saturday at the Earth Day community cleanup in Whiting.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Making it easy to be green
Audrey Smith, a member of the Earth Awareness Club at Valparaiso High School, shows how to make a flower bomb to attract pollinators as well as spread beauty. A large crowd attended the NWI Earth Day Celebration on Saturday at the Porter County Expo Center.
Doug Ross, The Times
Making it easy to be green
Oliver McEvoy votes Saturday for the rain barrel he helped paint at the NWI Earth Day Celebration at the Porter County Expo Center.
Doug Ross, The Times
Making it easy to be green
Volunteer Shawn McCormick helps Makenzie Paetsch of Portage put together a bluebird house Saturday at the NWI Earth Day Celebration at the Porter County Expo Center.
Doug Ross, The Times
Lake County CASA Pinwheels for Prevention
Attendees plant pinwheels Friday at the Lake County CASA Pinwheels for Prevention.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Lake County CASA Pinwheels for Prevention
Shontrai Irving (left), chairman of the Lake County Bar Association Outreach Program, presents a check and toys for children to Joann Price, director of Lake County CASA, at Friday's Lake County CASA Pinwheels for Prevention.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City drafts improvement plan
Nila Williams, who grew up on Michigan City's west side, wants to see the Indiana State Prison be removed and replaced with housing that residents can afford.
Doug Ross, The Times
Michigan City drafts improvement plan
Michigan City resident Tommy Kulavik wants to see a third I-94 interchange at County Line Road. He spoke at an event aiming to bring economic development to the areas surrounding downtown.
Doug Ross, The Times
Organ, tissue recipients grateful for second chance
Gift of Hope donation coordinator Mandi Williams chats Thursday with kidney recipient John Babbitt of Dyer at Franciscan Health Crown Point's Donate Life Celebration.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Organ, tissue recipients grateful for second chance
Katrina Allen of Fort Wayne and John Babbitt gave riveting stories of hope Thursday at Franciscan Health Crown Point's Donate Life Celebration.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Valparaiso breaks ground on $1.9 million skatepark
Valpo Parks Director John Seibert speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the $1.9 million, 16,000-square-foot Flounder and Friends Skatepark being built at Fairgrounds Park in Valparaiso.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso breaks ground on $1.9 million skatepark
Kaye Frataccia Seibert, fundraising co-chair for the Flounder and Friends Skatepark being built at Fairgrounds Park in Valparaiso, signs a fish-shaped board that will be signed by people who contributed to the park's construction.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso breaks ground on $1.9 million skatepark
Children help move dirt during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the $1.9 million, 16,000-square-foot Flounder and Friends Skatepark being built at Fairgrounds Park in Valparaiso.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso breaks ground on $1.9 million skatepark
Corey Wagner, founder of the Valparaiso Skatepark Coalition, prodded Valpo Parks officials to aggressively pursue the construction of the new Flounder and Friends Skatepark. Wagner said the final design is so much better than he originally dreamed of.
Doug Ross, The Times
The Winfield branch of the Crown Point library has reopened after some extensive remodeling and improvements.
Two-year-old Krystian Maciej works on his art project Tuesday at the Winfield Branch of the Crown Point Public Library.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The Winfield branch of the Crown Point library has reopened after some extensive remodeling and improvements.
Three-year-old Samantha Estep plays on the computer Tuesday at the Winfield Branch of the Crown Point Public Library.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The Winfield branch of the Crown Point library has reopened after some extensive remodeling and improvements.
Christie DeLeon helps her daughter Nessa, 2, with an art project Tuesday at the Winfield Branch of the Crown Point Public Library.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The Winfield branch of the Crown Point library has reopened after some extensive remodeling and improvements.
Youth services assistant "Mr. Robert" (Robert Wray) leads story hour Tuesday at the Winfield Branch of the Crown Point Public Library.
John J. Watkins, The Times
LaPorte at Lake Central baseball
Lake Central's Griffin Tobias pitches against LaPorte Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
LaPorte at Lake Central baseball
Lake Central's Josh Warn attempts a bunt against LaPorte Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
LaPorte at Lake Central baseball
Lake Central's Josh Adamczewski slides safely home, beating the tag by LaPorte's Carter Moses.
John J. Watkins, The Times
LaPorte at Lake Central baseball
Lake Central's Josh Adamczewski slides safely into third beating the tag by LaPorte's Andrew Catron.
John J. Watkins, The Times
LaPorte at Lake Central baseball
Lake Central's Garret Weber is caught off base by LaPorte's Andrew Catron.
John J. Watkins, The Times
