WHITING —Construction is expected to start this year on 10 single-family homes to be built on the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Center Street.

Mayor Steve Spebar said a contract has been approved with Sand and Shores Development, LLC, to construct the homes on land that had been acquired by the city. Dependable Services, LLC, will serve as the general contractor. Both are Munster-based groups.

The plan had been to have two developers each build five homes, but Spebar said another developer backed out.

Spebar said the city’s Redevelopment Commission has also approved a request for proposals for four city-owned lots on Schrage Avenue between 121st Street and Steiber Street.

“They will be marketed for ranch homes,” Spebar said.

The mayor said people commonly ask about the possibility of building ranch homes in the city.

“I think this is an excellent opportunity to provide land for this,” Spebar said. “Those particular lots are narrow but they’re also some of the deepest in town.”

In other city news:

* Spebar said work on revetment (the rocks along the shoreline used to break wave action) started in mid-April and is expected to conclude by the end of May.

“There will be restrictions on walking on the boardwalk during that time,” Spebar said.

The mayor said the project is being paid for through funds received by the city from a lawsuit for work improperly done at the site.

“It protects our shoreline for years to come,” Spebar said.

* The Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization (WHHO) will hold a Cinco De Mayo Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 5 at the Mascot Hall of Fame, 1851 Front St.

The cost for the fundraiser is $30 and includes Mariachi music, a buffet-style dinner featuring Mexican food and a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at Rebeca’s Hair Salon, 1544 119th. St., or by emailing WhitingHHO@gmail.com.

The mission of WHHO is to serve the Hispanic/Latino community by organizing cultural events and facilitating resources.

WHHO plans to award its first scholarship at the May 5 event.

An application deadline of Friday has been set for Whiting students of Hispanic origin to be eligible for the $10,000 scholarship to help attend a college or trade school.