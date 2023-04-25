Communities across Northwest Indiana are celebrating Arbor Day by increasing the Region's tree canopy.

Now celebrated in all 50 states, Arbor Day began in Nebraska in 1872. Indiana adopted the holiday in 1884; this year the Hoosier State will recognize Arbor Day Friday.

Crown Point will hold a ceremonial tree planting this Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Kaiser Park, located at 1306 South Main St. Crown Point Mayor Pete Land will begin the ceremony with an Arbor Day proclamation and after the event, city staff and volunteers will meet at the Crown Point Sportsplex for the third annual Spring Clean-up Day.

Participants will collect trash throughout the city; the cleanup will end at 5 p.m. Those interested in volunteering can email hevans@crownpoint.in.gov.

Also on Friday, the Student Conservation Association and the East Chicago Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a tree planting at Smith Park, located at 140th and Alexander Avenue. The planting will go from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can register at eventbrite.com.

Free trees, milkweed seeds and flowers seeds will be available at the Dyer Town Hall starting at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Valparaiso celebrated Earth Day with a planting at Jessee-Pifer Park on Saturday. Another planting will be held this coming Saturday, April 29. The event will take place at the Banta Center, located at 605 Beech St., and will go from 9:30 a.m. to noon. City arborist Matt McBain will lead a planting demonstration and then volunteers will plant throughout the Banta neighborhood. Both tree plantings were funded through the city's Neighborhood Improvement Grant program.

A number of other plantings take place throughout Valparaiso this spring as the city hopes to plant about 70 trees. Volunteers can learn more about the city's upcoming plantings by emailing McBain at MMcBain@Valpo.us.

A lush tree canopy improves air quality, reduces flooding, keeps cities cooler and protects wildlife.

PHOTOS: 10,000 trees and counting planted across Region 10,000 trees and counting 10,000 trees and counting 10,000 trees and counting 10,000 trees and counting 10,000 trees and counting 10,000 trees and counting 10,000 trees and counting