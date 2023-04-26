Allergies are a part of many lives, and if you have them, there’s a chance your children can develop them, too.

Dr. Dennis Rademaker, a pediatric allergist in the Franciscan Physician Network, said allergies are often hereditary.

“If you go back through the family history, there’s usually multiple family members,” Rademaker said. “We know that if one parent has allergies, it increases their risk. If two, it significantly increases their risk of developing allergies over time.”

Dr. Lauren Rigg, an allergist at Allergy Asthma Care, said if a parent has a certain allergy, it doesn’t mean their children will develop that allergy, but it increases the chances the child will have allergies.

It’s important to understand what allergies are and how they can affect your children to help them overcome issues.

“When we’re talking about allergies, whether it’s kids or adults, it’s where the immune system is mistaking something that’s normally harmless, like a food or a pollen, as a harmful invader,” Rigg said. “So then, because of that, the immune system then starts making antibodies that whenever it comes in contact with these food and pollens again a second time, it starts attacking them and that’s what leads to the symptoms of different allergic reactions.”

Rademaker said allergies children can encounter are “kind of all over the board.”

The most common ones include allergic rhinitis, asthma, eczema (atopic dermatitis) and food allergies, Rademaker said.

Allergic rhinitis, also called hay fever or seasonal allergies, often involve outdoor allergens such as pollen from trees, weeds and grasses. Indoors, children also can have reactions to dust mites, dogs and cats.

Rigg said milk and peanuts are the most common food allergies among children. Other frequent irritants include eggs, fish, tree nuts and soy, she said.

There isn’t a method to prevent allergies in children, but there are some steps parents can take to help young ones.

Rademaker said breast feeding babies can delay and potentially alleviate allergies.

“It’s been proven that kids who are breast fed tend to do better from an allergy standpoint later in life,” he said.

Having a pet in the environment from birth can help prevent allergies to those animals, he said.

Rigg said tobacco smoke is a big risk factor, so parents should ensure their children aren’t exposed to it.

Having a varied diet also can be helpful when it comes to food allergies. Rigg recommends introducing new foods to young children starting at 4 to 6 months old, when they can start having some solids.

“And introducing those slowly, like one food at a time every three to five days,” she said.

Introducing new foods in that manner is helpful because parents can determine the cause if there is an allergic reaction.

Just as there are a variety of allergies that children can encounter, there are different ways of treating them.

Fortunately for parents, many medications that were once prescriptions are now available over the counter, Rademaker said. He noted the generic long-acting antihistamine medications available are effective, can last for 24 hours and don’t have a lot of side effects.

Children “don’t tend to build a tolerance to those medications either, so you can use them for long periods of time and not have to worry about building a tolerance or for the medicine to stop working,” Rademaker said.

He said treating allergies can require some “trial and error.” “Kids are a little bit of a unique challenge with medications, but the good part is when they respond, then you can keep them on it for longer periods of time,” Rademaker said.

If over-the-counter medications aren’t helping and allergies have become chronic, it could be time to visit an allergist.

“If these symptoms are affecting their quality of life, we definitely want to see them because we can help,” Rigg said.

Allergies left untreated can cause sleeping troubles for children and affect their behavior. They also can be confused with a cold or other illness, possiby keeping children out of school and affect their education and social development.

Rigg said some children might not be able to keep up in sports if they have undiagnosed asthma or another issue.

A child with a suspected case of asthma can be put on a nebulizer or short-acting inhaler to see how they respond to those options. “If it does look like asthma, we’ll put them on more of a maintenance medicine down the road,” Rademaker said.

Visiting with an allergist can help address those and other issues, “and then they can get back to doing all the things they love,” Rigg said.