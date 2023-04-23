For those who think the Biden Administration isn’t working for working class folks, take a moment to review a shortened version of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Lowering the cost of prescriptions by negotiating prices with pharmaceutical companies, lowering health insurance premiums and increasing the number of insured people.

Protecting the environment by giving tax credits for solar and wind energy, electric vehicles, heat pumps all reducing greenhouse emissions dramatically which benefits the earth and our health.

Making the tax code fairer by setting a minimum 15% corporate tax, increasing personal taxes only for those making more than $400k per year. All help to reduce the deficit.

There is so much more to learn about this bill. Go to white house.gov to learn what this President has done to lift up American people.

Laura Cheek, Gary