Munster schools' financial disaster wasn’t intentional. The school board didn’t recognize they were overspending and overlooked two trusted superintendents who robbed them blind. Parents didn’t know until it was too late. The price to taxpayers was over $10 million. It took years of tax hikes to pay it off. The school board trusted the wrong people and parents put too much trust in the school board.

Lesson learned? Not exactly.

Munster is headed for another disaster. The town board is trusting the wrong people and the Munster taxpayers are still too trusting of the town board. Projects like the destruction of Ridge Road and low-income housing are clearly bad for residents but great for developers. The board trusts these charlatans and forgot all about the taxpayers. Sounds familiar.

We can't fall for this again. What is the apology worth after the town is ruined?

Geoff Kuta, Munster