I support Gov. Holcomb’s proposal to eliminate textbook rental fees. Indiana is one of seven states that allows these fees. Our state attained large budget surpluses before, but failed repeatedly to make this critical investment in our children’s future.

An estimate of the average of rental fees per child per year is $85 to $105 for elementary and middle school students. High school students could pay in excess of $300. Children of families struggling to pay rental fees would no longer face the stigma of collection agency and court system referrals or even being barred from graduation ceremonies.

Abolishing textbook rental fees is a social justice issue. Senate Bill 395 provides the best funding method to cover textbook costs that is fair to students, parents, and local school districts. Help create a more equitable and prosperous future for all Hoosiers. Tell our state lawmakers to get this done now.

Phillip Budrick, Michigan City