Shirley Heinze Land Trust, which has sought to preserve nature across Northwest Indiana, plans to host its annual spring benefit at William E. Urschel Pavilion in downtown Valparaiso.

The group will host the fundraiser May 20. Dale and Nancy Nichols, Leslie Shad and Joseph Brennan, Anne and Tim Walsh, Cleveland-Cliffs and NIPSCO have pledged to match up to $100,000 in pre-event donations.

“We are very excited to announce the theme of this year’s spring benefit: 'Growing a Community of Stewards,' which exemplifies the work of our stewardship staff and volunteers, both of whom make significant contributions to the physical health and conservation across our 3,000 acres in northwestern Indiana through hands-on invasives removal, native species cultivation, and water quality monitoring,” said Kris Krouse, executive director of the trust.

“We invite Northwest Indiana residents to think of themselves as fellow stewards of the earth, working alongside environmental organizations like SHLT to create thriving, abundant local ecosystems for all to enjoy.”

The fundraiser gala will include jazz, champagne, a live auction and a dinner catered by Sullon's Catering. Proceeds will go to preserving natural lands and waters across the Calumet Region, as well as promoting conservation.

“In my day-to-day work in the field with the stewardship team, I’ve seen first-hand the difference we’ve been able to make in these environments,” Stewardship Director Eric Bird said. “It’s one thing to buy up a bunch of land to save it from unsustainable development, but the work my team does really takes those efforts to the next level: carefully monitoring the landscape, tracking species and the health of these ecosystems. We don’t just want to save this land, we want to make sure it’s restored to its natural glory for all the communities we serve to enjoy it in its fullest.”

The Shirley Heinze Land Trust was founded in 1981 and has preserved 3,000 acres in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke and Marshall counties. Most of its hiking preserves are open to the public for hiking, birding and immersing yourself in nature.

It preserves a varied number of habitats: tallgrass prairie, high dune, oak savannah, boreal flatwoods, woodlands, dune-and-swale, marshes, swamps, ponds, fens, bogs and riparian environments.

Tickets to the fundraiser start at $150. For more information or tickets, visit heinzetrust.org/springbenefit2023.