The photo graced the cover of Sports Illustrated 10 years ago this week. Taken by Boston Globe photographer John Tlumacki, the shot was certainly not posed. The first of the two Boston Marathon bombs had just gone off among spectators near the finish line and 35 feet from where Tlumacki stood. Instead of seeking cover, he moved toward the sound – and blue smoke -- and started shooting.

The very first picture he took captured a fallen runner and three, side-by-side, Boston Police officers, half ducking, half running. The one on the left had her weapon drawn; the one on the right was in the process of drawing his; but the one in the middle was going to the aid of the runner who had, quite literally, been blown off his feet by the force of the blast. That runner was Bill Iffrig, 78.

Meanwhile, those full 35 feet away from Tlumacki, then-Highland resident Beth Roche, 59, was also down. The explosion had not just knocked her over; it had nearly blown her left leg off at the knee.

The officer did assist Iffrig to his feet and he actually crossed the finish line that was yards ahead.

Roche was not getting up. However, in moments, a Good Samaritan was shielding her body with his when the second bomb went off, barely two blocks away, just 14 seconds later.

Tlumacki caught up with Iffrig, meeting him in person for the first time, earlier this month.

I caught up with Roche last week.

Iffrig, now 88, lives in a memory care unit with his wife in Marysville, WA. The blast did not leave a mark on him but damaged his hearing permanently. He has dementia and stands only with help.

For more on Iffrig, find Tlumacki’s story at www.bostonglobe.com/2023/04/14/sports/boston-marathon-bombing-photo/

Roche, now 69, is in far better shape than Iffrig. She and her husband, Ken, moved to South Haven, MI four years ago, after she retired from her job as a medical office manager. But not before a total of three surgeries that reconstructed her knee over the course of that first year after the bombings.

Dr. Scott Ryan, still chief of orthopedic trauma at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, did the first two operations and still calls Roche annually. The third surgery, in Chicago, helped Roche to regain full range of motion in the knee.

Last interviewed by the Times eight years ago, Roche’s goals, at the time, included running another marathon. While she was a spectator in Boston in 2013, watching her daughter compete, she had run the Chicago Marathon just six months earlier. She wanted to dance again, too.

She has achieved the latter goal but not the former. “I have not run a scheduled marathon since,” she said, “but one day I got up in Highland and decided to try to run mini-marathon by myself, 13.1 miles, and I did it.”

She is no longer running but is back to her pre-bombing routine of walking three miles daily. “Sometimes, I go as far as six miles.”

During a recent walk, a nearby transformer blew. “I was on the ground in an instant,” she said.

She has not watched another Boston Marathon in person, but, with her daughter living in metropolitan Boston, she visits the area often and has returned to the site of the bombing. She even spoke at a medical conference at Harvard, on behalf of Stryker, a surgical supply company.

Besides her surgeons, she credits her physical therapists in Boston – she spent weeks at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital – and closer to home. “They helped me exceed expectations. The therapists explained everything first,” she said, “and by explaining it each moment, that helped me (emotionally) at the same time. They didn’t bombard me and that was essential.”

She also credited them for encouraging her to take pain medication initially. “I don’t like to take medicine,” she said. “I was training for the Chicago Marathon. The therapists explained to me that you do want to take the (prescription) to help get through the therapy.”

She has tried without success to find the person who initially helped her before paramedics arrived. “But I have kept in contact with other first responders,” she said.

She will always have three scars on her knee to remind her of the tragedy but focuses on what she is able to do rather than what she is not. The left knee stiffens up more easily than the right. “I need to move,” she said. “Ten years and it’s okay. It is stiffer but I guess it’s one of those things with age. I’m fine, real good.”

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week Community groups team up for Whiting cleanup Community groups team up for Whiting cleanup Community groups team up for Whiting cleanup Community groups team up for Whiting cleanup Making it easy to be green Making it easy to be green Making it easy to be green Lake County CASA Pinwheels for Prevention Lake County CASA Pinwheels for Prevention Michigan City drafts improvement plan Michigan City drafts improvement plan Organ, tissue recipients grateful for second chance Organ, tissue recipients grateful for second chance Valparaiso breaks ground on $1.9 million skatepark Valparaiso breaks ground on $1.9 million skatepark Valparaiso breaks ground on $1.9 million skatepark Valparaiso breaks ground on $1.9 million skatepark The Winfield branch of the Crown Point library has reopened after some extensive remodeling and improvements. The Winfield branch of the Crown Point library has reopened after some extensive remodeling and improvements. The Winfield branch of the Crown Point library has reopened after some extensive remodeling and improvements. The Winfield branch of the Crown Point library has reopened after some extensive remodeling and improvements. LaPorte at Lake Central baseball LaPorte at Lake Central baseball LaPorte at Lake Central baseball LaPorte at Lake Central baseball LaPorte at Lake Central baseball Gallery HTML code