Prep Schedule

Wednesday's Schedule
Badminton
South Suburban Conference Tournament at Argo (field includes TF South, TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
De La Salle at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Morgan Twp., 4:45 p.m.
Bowman at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hobart at Highland, 4 p.m.
Lake Central, LaPorte at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Marist, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Beecher at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Marquette at EC Central, 5 p.m.
North Newton at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
Calumet at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lake Central at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.