Prep Schedule

Tuesday's Schedule
Baseball
Bloom at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Marist at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
21st Century at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Boone at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Calumet, Griffith at Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.
Portage at Hobart (River Point), 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Marquette at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Winamac, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Calumet at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Mishawaka Marian, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Bloom, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at West Side, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Hebron at North White, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 5 p.m.
South Central at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at LaVille, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF United at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
River Forest at Lake Station, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hammond Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Track
Argo, Oak Forest, TF North at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove, Washington Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton, Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hillcrest, TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Portage, Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
South Central, Tri-Township at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
South Newton, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 5 p.m.
River Forest, Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove, Washington Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower, Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central, Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Forest, Shepard, TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
South Central, Tri-Township at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
South Newton, West Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 5 p.m.
River Forest, Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
South Central at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Bremen vs. TF United (at TF North), 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Carmel, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.