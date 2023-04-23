When Zachary Hoover started running in 6th grade, he couldn't have predicted how far it would take him.

On Monday, April 17, Hoover ran the Boston Marathon, finishing 95th with a time of 2:26:48.

Hoover, a Crown Point native, spent his four years with the Bulldogs running both track and cross country. He parlayed his efforts in the Region into a collegiate running career.

He started at St. Francis in Joliet, Ill. before using his extra year of eligibility due to coronavirus wiping out a majority of the 2020 season to run his graduate season at Lewis University in Romeoville, Ill.

Hoover's foray into marathons didn't start in Boston. He'd run both the Chicago Marathon and the Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minn. before.

The Boston Marathon, however, meant something more to him.

"Ever since he was younger, it was his dream to run it," his mother Julie Smith said.

He did quite a job following through on that dream.

Hoover was seeded 335th coming into the event — for the 10th running of the marathon since the bombings near the finish line in 2013. Hoover blew his seeding out of the water with his 95th-place finish.

"It was emotional," Smith said.

Smith made the trip to Boston to see Hoover's run with his father Dicky Hoover and his brother Ryan Smith.

Despite telling him where to expect them, Julie Smith said he son didn't hear them cheering him on as he ran past.

It was a rainy morning in Boston, but Hoover said the most challenging part of the run was the hills.

"One hill after another after another," Smith remembers him telling her.

Most notably, the famous 'Heartbreak Hill' which starts around the 20-mile mark and continues its rise for the better part of a half-mile.

One thing a fellow spectator told Smith stood out to her.

"You run the Chicago for your time. You run the Boston for the experience."

And it's safe to say, Hoover had quite the experience.

