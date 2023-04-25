Brad Biggs: It’s over, Chicago Bears fans. Aaron Rodgers is out of Green Bay — and the NFC North.

The Green Bay Packers will find out what it’s like to enter a season without a franchise quarterback for the first time since 1992, when George H.W. Bush was president and a gallon of gas averaged $1.13.
A remarkable run of elite quarterback play that extended 31 seasons — beginning in 1992, when Ron Wolf traded for Brett Favre, and continuing after Ted Thompson drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 — has come to an end.
The Packers traded the 39-year-old Rodgers on Monday to the New York Jets, making Jordan Love, a first-round pick in 2020 by general manager Brian Gutekunst, the presumed starter.
The Halas Hall nightmare for the Chicago Bears is over as Rodgers, a four-time MVP and a shoo-in as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame selection, is no longer in the NFC North.
Rodgers was 25-5 as a starter against the Bears, including the NFC championship game after the 2010 season, amassing more wins against them than any quarterback in league history. He heads to the Jets, as Favre did via a trade in August 2008, having won eight consecutive games in the NFL’s longest-running rivalry and 13 of the last 14.
Jets GM Joe Douglas, the former college scouting director for the Bears, gets his top target to replace Zach Wilson, the failed No. 2 pick in 2021. The Jets also will receive the No. 15 pick and a fifth-rounder (No. 170) in this week’s draft and will give the Packers the No. 13 pick, a second-rounder (No. 42), a sixth-rounder (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets’ offensive plays this year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Rodgers used almost two months from the end of the NFL season, including a darkness retreat, to plot his future. Other potential destinations came off the table when the New Orleans Saints signed former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and the Seattle Seahawks re-signed Geno Smith.
Rodgers had been irked by the Packers’ hesitance and at times flat-out refusal to dip into free agency for help the past few years. They traded No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders last offseason, and for the first time since Rodgers was a first-year starter in 2008, the offense sputtered as the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.
Rodgers took his time before deciding to return to Green Bay last offseason, when the Packers signed him to a $150 million extension coming off his fourth MVP season. Now, nearly two decades after a high-ranking Bears executive said the Packers were about to find out what life is like for the majority of teams as Favre neared the end of his run, it’s actually going to happen.
Favre was 22-10 as the Packers starter against the Bears, and his dominant play — combined with that of Rodgers — allowed Green Bay to tilt the all-time series. The Packers are 105-95-6 in the rivalry, a record that heavily favored the Bears before the arrival of Favre.
The Bears have used 18 starting quarterbacks since Rodgers first started in 2008 and 37 since Favre took over in Green Bay in Week 4 of the 1992 season, which explains the lopsided nature of the rivalry for three-plus decades. Rex Grossman and Kyle Orton had the most wins against the Packers in that span, each going 3-1.
Rodgers’ final game with the Packers against the Bears was in Week 13 at Soldier Field when Green Bay scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 28-19 victory.
“It has truly been a second home for me,” Rodgers said after the game. “It’s fun to come back here, get a win and let the fans know I’m still here.”
Rodgers drew the ire of Bears fans in 2021 after running for a touchdown, turning to the fans in the south end-zone stands and yelling: “I own you. All my (fricking) life. I own you. I still own you.”
For all of the back-and-forth between the fan bases, though, Rodgers has always held the Bears and Chicago in high regard and has spoken at length about his respect for players such as Brian Urlacher, Charles Tillman, Lance Briggs and others.
“It’s a great sports town,” Rodgers told the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “If we’re beating up on a town that doesn’t have a great sports history, it’s just another win. Chicago is Chicago. You’ve got 100 years of Bears football, you have the Chicago Bulls. I grew up a Bulls fan.
“Back on my old TV, we had seven dials. You had to hit it just right with the antenna and we could get WGN. We could watch Cubs baseball and Harry Caray — that was iconic — and Bulls basketball. I grew up watching Chicago sports.”
Besides Favre, who played for the Packers and Minnesota Vikings, the only Hall of Fame quarterbacks to play in the NFC North during the Super Bowl era are Bart Starr (Packers), Fran Tarkenton (Vikings) and Warren Moon (Vikings).
As the Bears continue to rebuild this offseason with hopes Justin Fields will emerge as a legitimate franchise quarterback, the Packers enter the unknown with Love, who started one game as a rookie in 2021 and is 50-for-83 for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in limited action.
Finally, the Packers will experience what it’s like to line up without a Hall of Fame talent at quarterback ... unless Love develops into a star.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) lays on the ground as Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) talks to him after a pass intended for Marshall was intercepted by Packers cornerback Sam Shields to end the game during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. The Packers won 33-28 to capture the NFC North title. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with running back Eddie Lacy (27) after their NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. The Packers won 33-28 to capture the NFC North title. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) fumbles the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. The Packers won 33-28. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman argues a call with head linesman Tony Veteri (36) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) gets tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs (55) and defensive tackle Corey Wootton (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears free safety Chris Conte (47) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones (89) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones (89) runs against Chicago Bears safety Chris Conte (47) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) gets tackled by Green Bay Packers defenders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall, left, celebrates his touchdown reception with tackle Jermon Bushrod (74) and offensive guard Kyle Long (75) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) makes a touchdown reception in the end zone against Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) celebrates a touchdown run by running back Matt Forte with guard Matt Slauson (68) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) celebrates a touchdown with defensive tackle Corey Wootton during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) runs after making a catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers running back James Starks (44) gets tackled by Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers, left, and Chicago Bears strong safety Craig Steltz (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) tries to avoid a tackle by Chicago Bears safety Major Wright (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a touchdown pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, right, celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Jamari Lattimore (57) tackles Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) celebrates his 5-yard touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) celebrates a 5-yard touchdown run with guard Matt Slauson (68) and wide receiver Marquess Wilson (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers linebacker Andy Mulumba (55) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) leaps over Chicago Bears cornerback Tim Jennings after catching a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles as he is hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after Packers' wide receiver Jarrett Boykin picked up Rodgers' fumble and ran into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jarrett Boykin (11) looks back after running into the end zone with a touchdown after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbled the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears safety Chris Conte (47) celebrates with defensive tackle Corey Wootton (98) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears cornerback Zack Bowman (38) tries to stop Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) celebrates his touchdown reception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) is grabbed from behind by Chicago Bears safety Chris Conte (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks down after throwing an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) rushes against Chicago Bears cornerback Zack Bowman (38) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands off the ball to running back Matt Forte (22) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) rushes against Chicago Bears nose tackle Jeremiah Ratliff (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) kneels after missing a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields, left, intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) to end the game during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. The Packers won 33-28 to capture the NFC North title. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. The Packers won 33-28 to capture the NFC North title. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive guard Kyle Long (75) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) runs into end zone for a touchdown as quarterback Jay Cutler (6) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Bears free safety Chris Conte (47) celebrates with teammates Stephen Paea (92) and Major Wright (21) after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) misses a reception under pressure from Chicago Bears safety Chris Conte (47) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) walks off the field after the Bears' 33-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Chicago Bears needed a win to make the playoffs, but in the end, it was an Aaron Rodgers touchdown pass on fourth down that gave the Green Bay Packers a 33-28 victory.
Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs (55) walks off the field after the Bears' 33-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) walks off the field after the Bears' 33-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears safety Chris Conte (47) walks off the field after the Bears' 33-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) celebrates a touchdown run by running back Matt Forte with guard Matt Slauson (68) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)