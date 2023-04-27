DYER — Mikayla Derks thinks about the 3-1 regional championship loss to North Newton last season “a lot.”

The Illiana Christian junior pitched in that game, striking out 11 but not quite having enough to get the win. The Vikings don’t talk about that one often, but Derks is motivated by it. It still hurts, she said.

“Maybe I could’ve located better. I could’ve pitched better,” Derks said. “I don’t think I’ll be very satisfied until we win state.”

Derks and her teammates are working hard toward that end. Ranked No. 10 in Class 2A by the Indiana Softball Coaches Association, they’re 9-2 as of April 25.

Derks is perhaps the biggest reason for that success. In the circle, she carries a 0.33 ERA with 70 strikeouts and only 4 walks in 43 innings. She allowed a run in only three of 10 games, but never more than one and only two earned.

Coach Nicole Terpstra-Wondaal said Derks throws a nice mix of pitches and locates them all well while changing speeds to keep hitters off balance. She tends to create a lot of ground balls.

“I usually lead from the mound. I’m not loud but I try to lead by example,” Derks said.

She’s also the most-effective offensive weapon for the Vikings (7-0 Greater South Shore Conference), hitting .609 with 13 RBIs.

“She’s rolling right now. This is the best I’ve seen her hit,” Terpstra-Wondaal said.

The top of the Illiana lineup could all be described similarly, starting with the speedy Lydia VanderWoude hitting .484. There’s no dropoff from there, with Avery Martin (.520), Maya Wondaal (.481), Derks and Libby Kreykes (.384).

When the Vikings score, they score a lot. It’s not uncommon for them to pour in 15 or more runs, as they’ve done five times. Some of that may be a product of a schedule that includes several games against teams with the bottom rung of the GSSC.

Both losses, though, were 1-0 games against teams from Illinois.

“Our number one priority has been to try to figure out who is going to put the ball in play best for us,” Terpstra-Wondaal said. “When we’ve got the competitive (opposing) pitchers on the mound, we have to figure out how to produce runs.”

The Vikings won a 16-0 win over Griffith Tuesday. Freshman pitcher Cayden Peterson got into a groove in the middle portion of that five-inning affair, striking out seven and allowing only one hit over four frames. It was her first varsity outing.

“She did a great job. She’s a nice little lefty, moves the ball great,” Terpstra-Wondaal said. “She does a good job of trusting her defense. We’ve got a nice defense behind her and I think that makes a difference.”

Derks broke open that one with a triple in the first inning that brought in two runs. She had another triple in the second that plated two more.

Terpstra-Wondaal said Derks is starting to come into her own in the batter’s box this season. Derks said she’s become a more patient hitter. She saw eight pitches in her first at bat Tuesday.

“It’s nice to have people in front of me getting things going and having my team to back me up,” Derks said. “I feel more confident at the plate. It’s just about practicing a lot, seeing more pitching.”

Terpstra-Wondaal has known Derks since she was nine or 10-years-old. She said the junior Hope College commit is a quiet kid from a good family who doesn’t get rattled.

“She’s starting to grow into becoming a more vocal leader, which has been a lot of fun to see,” Terpstra-Wondaal said. “She’s very happy for teammates when they have success, just as if it’s her own. We work really hard at teaching that.”

That’s the kind of thing Illiana will need down the stretch. The team will be tested soon as it travels to Munster Thursday and opens next week with a pair of games against Hanover Central that will likely determine the conference title.

“These are perfect games to set us up for the postseason and let us know what we need to work on,” Terpstra-Wondaal said. “We’re getting there. It’s a process, but God has been good. We’ve got good kids and we feel very blessed.”

