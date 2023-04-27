Local College Schedule Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday's Schedule Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Men's & Women's TrackValparaiso at Drake Relays, all day 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crown Point native cracks top 100 in Boston Marathon When Zachary Hoover started running in 6th grade, he couldn't have predicted how far it would take him. Here are the Region's prep baseball statistical leaders through April 19, 2023 Check out the area leaders in batting average, home runs, ERA, strikeouts and more. NOTES: Senior Joe Greene off to a mean start for Hammond Central Joe Greene admits he checks the state’s batting average leaders on MaxPreps from time to time. Here are the Region's prep softball statistical leaders through April 19, 2023 Check out the area leaders in batting average, home runs, ERA, strikeouts and more. Valparaiso's Nolan Tucker hasn't let hiccups slow him down When Nolan Tucker graduated from Hanover Central, he thought he had a pretty good idea of what his college career at Valparaiso would look like. Watch Now: Related Video What you need to know about F1's new 'Sprint Shootout' format 'Nut shots' are defining the NBA playoffs 'Nut shots' are defining the NBA playoffs Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets, ends run with Packers Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets, ends run with Packers Conor McGregor says fighters should stop betting their fight purse Conor McGregor says fighters should stop betting their fight purse