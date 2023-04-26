Valpo's Delisanti repeats as MVC individual medalist: For the second consecutive season, Valparaiso University men’s golf sophomore Anthony Delisanti is the Missouri Valley Conference Championship medalist. Delisanti was near the top of the leaderboard from the outset and led the tournament for much of the final two days. Delisanti had to come back in the third and final round at last season’s championship. Delisanti earned an automatic NCAA Regional berth. Delisanti shattered the MVC Championship record and the modern program record with his 54-hole score of 200 (-13). Following the tournament, he was named MVC Golfer of the Year and earned All-MVC status for a second straight season.