The Times of Northwest Indiana staffers won five Best in Indiana Journalism 2022 awards from the Indiana Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The Indiana chapter of the SPJ, a journalism organization that offers professional development, defends the First Amendment and "promotes the free flow of information vital to a well-informed citizenry," conferred the statewide awards this weekend. Hundreds attended the dressy, swanky awards ceremony at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel.

The Times of Northwest Indiana columnist Jerry Davich won first place for column writing for "outstanding contributions in reporting events of public importance."

Davich also won third place for Best Features Writing for the story of Lily, a baby born to teenage parents only to die in infancy.

The Times of Northwest Indiana Business reporter and columnist Joseph S. Pete won first place for coverage of social justice issues for his stories on unions' fights for better safety, working conditions and pay in the Calumet Region.

Pete placed third in the arts category for Sparkle House and other arts initiatives.

Pete also won second place in nonfiction books for his book "Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure."

All of the journalism awards were in the largest-circulation category, which includes the Indianapolis Star, Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, South Bend Tribune and Evansville Courier & Press newspapers, as well as publications like Indianapolis Monthly and The Indiana Capital Chronicle.