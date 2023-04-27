VALPARAISO — After over 30 years with the city, Valpo Parks Director John Seibert is set to retire this summer.

Seibert started at the parks department in 1985. In 2003 he became Valparaiso's first city administrator under former Mayor Jon Costas.

After leading Housing Opportunities Inc., Seibert returned to Valpo Parks in 2009. Under his leadership, the parks department took on a number of big projects, including ValPlayso playground, Fairgrounds Park, Central Park Plaza, Creekside Park and Samrdzija Field. Seibert also played a key role in the park department's current project, Valpo for all Generations, which included the Flounder and Friends Skatepark, the Adult Center for Enrichment and the 248-acre Valpo Sports and Recreation Campus.

Seibert will retire July 1. His successor will be current assistant director of Valpo Parks Kevin Nuppnau.

“Serving as Director of Valparaiso Parks has been the professional privilege of my life and I am so thankful for the relationships and the opportunities we have been given to serve our exceptional community," Seibert wrote in his retirement letter.

Nuppnau joined Valpo Parks in 2018 as the business operations director, though his first job as a teen was actually at Creekside Golf Course. He received a master's degree in sports administration from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree in sports management from Valparaiso University. He also serves as a board member for the Valparaiso Community Schools Foundation and is certified by the National Alliance for Youth Sports.

“I’m so pleased to have someone with Kevin’s expertise and experience step into the leadership role of our esteemed Valpo Parks. Not only does Kevin have the background and talent, but he is deeply committed to his hometown of Valparaiso,” Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said in a city news release.

Nuppnau said he looks forward to continuing the "positive legacy of Valpo Parks fostered by John Seibert." Last year Valpo Parks was named Outstanding Agency by the Indiana Park and Recreation Association and in 2016, the American Planning Association recognized Valparaiso’s Central Park Plaza as one of America’s Great Public Spaces.

In 2018, Seibert received the W.W. Patty Distinguished Alumni Award from the Indiana University School of Public Health. He is a former president of the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association and has received IPRA’s Outstanding Professional Award and its Distinguished Life Member Award.

During a Tuesday night Park Board meeting, Seibert said the parks department has a great team.

When it comes to the future of Valparaiso parks, Seibert believes "the best days are yet to come."

