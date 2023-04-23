Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Munster, IN
