Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Munster, IN
