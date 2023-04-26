Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Munster, IN
