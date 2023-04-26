As we approach May and the peak of severe weather season, the chance of thunderstorms and tornadoes continues to increase across the country. To help prepare, Meteorologist Matt Holiner explains step-by-step where to go and what to do if a tornado is headed your way.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.