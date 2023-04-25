With an area of low pressure continuing to slowly move over us, showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain chance will come to an end, and if we'll warm up for Wednesday in our updated forecast video.
Photos: United Nations' climate agency's State of Global Climate 2022
FILE - A child is weighed at a camp for displaced people amid a drought on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia, Sept. 19, 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
Jerome Delay
FILE - People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Sept 19, 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo, File)
AP Photo
FILE - Water levels are low at San Luis Reservoir, which stores irrigation water for San Joaquin Valley farms, Sept. 14, 2022, in Gustine, Calif. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo/Terry Chea, File)
Terry Chea
FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, July 18, 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Manu Fernandez
FILE - A railway worker hands out bottles of water to passengers at King's Cross railway station where there are train cancellations due to the heat in London, July 19, 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
FILE - A paddle boarder passes through a drying portion of the Verdon Gorge in southern France, Aug. 9, 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
Daniel Cole
FILE - A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont., June 15, 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
David Goldman
FILE - Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Aug. 30, 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain, File)
Zahid Hussain
FILE - A Samburu woman fetches water during a drought in Loolkuniyani Primary School, Samburu County, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2022. Looking back at 2022’s weather with months of analysis, the World Meteorological Organization says last year really was as bad as it seemed. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
Brian Inganga
